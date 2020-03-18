The Western Hockey League saying Wednesday (Mar. 18) its regular season is now officially over, however there is still hope of playoffs in the future.

The WHL, in a statement Wednesday (Mar. 18) says it is monitoring the ongoing pandemic, but it was deemed given what’s taking place now, the remainder of the regular season would be cancelled.

Commissioner Ron Robison says  “every effort will be made to conduct the 2020 WHL playoffs at a later date.”

He says the league is taking this pandemic seriously and notes the health and safety of everyone involved with the WHL is their top priority.

The final standings for the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season are determined by using win percentage for all Clubs:

2019-20 WHL Regular Season Standings – FINAL

# Playoffs Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT
1 xyz Portland Winterhawks 63 45 11 3 4 97 0.770
2 x Everett Silvertips 63 46 13 3 1 96 0.762
3 xy Edmonton Oil Kings 64 42 12 6 4 94 0.734
4 xy Kamloops Blazers 63 41 18 3 1 86 0.683
5 x Spokane Chiefs 64 41 18 4 1 87 0.680
6 x Medicine Hat Tigers 63 41 19 2 1 85 0.675
7 x Lethbridge Hurricanes 63 37 19 2 5 81 0.643
8 xy Prince Albert Raiders 64 36 18 6 4 82 0.641
9 x Winnipeg ICE 63 38 24 1 0 77 0.611
10 x Brandon Wheat Kings 63 35 22 4 2 76 0.603
11 x Calgary Hitmen 64 35 24 4 1 75 0.586
12 x Saskatoon Blades 63 34 24 2 3 73 0.579
13 x Vancouver Giants 62 32 24 4 2 70 0.565
14 x Victoria Royals 64 32 24 6 2 72 0.563
15 x Kelowna Rockets 63 29 28 3 3 64 0.508
16 x Seattle Thunderbirds 63 24 32 4 3 55 0.437
17 Red Deer Rebels 63 24 33 3 3 54 0.429
18 Regina Pats 63 21 34 6 2 50 0.397
19 Prince George Cougars 62 20 34 4 4 48 0.387
20 Tri-City Americans 63 17 40 4 2 40 0.317
21 Moose Jaw Warriors 62 14 44 4 0 32 0.258
22 Swift Current Broncos 63 10 48 2 3 25 0.198