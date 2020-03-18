WHL cancels remainder of regular season, hopeful for future 2020 playoffs
The Western Hockey League saying Wednesday (Mar. 18) its regular season is now officially over, however there is still hope of playoffs in the future.
The WHL, in a statement Wednesday (Mar. 18) says it is monitoring the ongoing pandemic, but it was deemed given what’s taking place now, the remainder of the regular season would be cancelled.
Commissioner Ron Robison says “every effort will be made to conduct the 2020 WHL playoffs at a later date.”
He says the league is taking this pandemic seriously and notes the health and safety of everyone involved with the WHL is their top priority.
The final standings for the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season are determined by using win percentage for all Clubs:
2019-20 WHL Regular Season Standings – FINAL
|#
|Playoffs
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|PTS
|PCT
|1
|xyz
|Portland Winterhawks
|63
|45
|11
|3
|4
|97
|0.770
|2
|x
|Everett Silvertips
|63
|46
|13
|3
|1
|96
|0.762
|3
|xy
|Edmonton Oil Kings
|64
|42
|12
|6
|4
|94
|0.734
|4
|xy
|Kamloops Blazers
|63
|41
|18
|3
|1
|86
|0.683
|5
|x
|Spokane Chiefs
|64
|41
|18
|4
|1
|87
|0.680
|6
|x
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|63
|41
|19
|2
|1
|85
|0.675
|7
|x
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|63
|37
|19
|2
|5
|81
|0.643
|8
|xy
|Prince Albert Raiders
|64
|36
|18
|6
|4
|82
|0.641
|9
|x
|Winnipeg ICE
|63
|38
|24
|1
|0
|77
|0.611
|10
|x
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|63
|35
|22
|4
|2
|76
|0.603
|11
|x
|Calgary Hitmen
|64
|35
|24
|4
|1
|75
|0.586
|12
|x
|Saskatoon Blades
|63
|34
|24
|2
|3
|73
|0.579
|13
|x
|Vancouver Giants
|62
|32
|24
|4
|2
|70
|0.565
|14
|x
|Victoria Royals
|64
|32
|24
|6
|2
|72
|0.563
|15
|x
|Kelowna Rockets
|63
|29
|28
|3
|3
|64
|0.508
|16
|x
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|63
|24
|32
|4
|3
|55
|0.437
|17
|
|Red Deer Rebels
|63
|24
|33
|3
|3
|54
|0.429
|18
|
|Regina Pats
|63
|21
|34
|6
|2
|50
|0.397
|19
|
|Prince George Cougars
|62
|20
|34
|4
|4
|48
|0.387
|20
|
|Tri-City Americans
|63
|17
|40
|4
|2
|40
|0.317
|21
|
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|62
|14
|44
|4
|0
|32
|0.258
|22
|
|Swift Current Broncos
|63
|10
|48
|2
|3
|25
|0.198