The Western Hockey League saying Wednesday (Mar. 18) its regular season is now officially over, however there is still hope of playoffs in the future.

The WHL, in a statement Wednesday (Mar. 18) says it is monitoring the ongoing pandemic, but it was deemed given what’s taking place now, the remainder of the regular season would be cancelled.

Commissioner Ron Robison says “every effort will be made to conduct the 2020 WHL playoffs at a later date.”

He says the league is taking this pandemic seriously and notes the health and safety of everyone involved with the WHL is their top priority.

The final standings for the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season are determined by using win percentage for all Clubs:

2019-20 WHL Regular Season Standings – FINAL