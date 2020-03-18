The City of Lethbridge has declared a state of local emergency over COVID-19.

The order went into effect 1:30 pm Wednesday (Mar. 18) and enables local authorities the power to execute special orders in accordance with the provincial Emergency Management Act.

Mayor Chris Spearman says the city’s focus remains on the health and wellness of residents and employees. “Our focus remains on the health and wellness of our residents and employees. This declaration is another step in helping protect our community. “The State of Local Emergency helps us better coordinate between the different agencies and levels of government working to respond to COVID-19.”

At this time, all essential City services are being maintained with the required staffing and supplies. Contingency plans are being developed right now to ensure the needs of the community are met should the current status change.

Spearman tells our radio station City Hall is going to be closed to the public. “People will still be able to make appointments for businesses which need specific services, but generally we are going to be asking people to do their business with the City online.”

The Mayor believes there are going to be more risks in the days ahead with snowbirds returning from the U.S. He says because of things of this nature, the City of Lethbridge may be dealing with additional challenges “with unintended consequences.”

A news release from the City says while the risk to Lethbridge residents remains low, now is the time to take firm measures to prevent further transmission. Residents are encouraged to be diligent in following the direction of health authorities. More information on self-isolation, symptoms and reported cases is available at www.alberta.ca/covid19.