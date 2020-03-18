The Lethbridge Police Service is now taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The LPS is adjusting operations to protect the health and safety of its employees and the public and to maintain a high level of continued service to the community.

The police service stresses safety of Lethbridge residents remains paramount and there will be no impact on emergency call response. Police say the measures below are temporary and it does its part of fight the pandemic.

As of now and for the next 30 days, the following changes are now in effect: