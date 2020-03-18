Lethbridge Police adjusting operations in response to COVID-19
The Lethbridge Police Service is now taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The LPS is adjusting operations to protect the health and safety of its employees and the public and to maintain a high level of continued service to the community.
The police service stresses safety of Lethbridge residents remains paramount and there will be no impact on emergency call response. Police say the measures below are temporary and it does its part of fight the pandemic.
As of now and for the next 30 days, the following changes are now in effect:
- Public access to the LPS front counter is closed. If you have business at the police station or require information please call general inquiries at 403-327-2210.
- Public access to the Collision Reporting Centre is closed. The CRC is now accepting reports over the phone. To report a collision where the combined damages exceed $2,000 call 403-330-5191. For injury collisions call 403-328-4444.
- Frontline officers will continue to respond to all emergency and priority calls. Call 911 for emergencies and crimes in progress.
- All non-emergency calls where an officer is not immediately required to attend in person will be managed over the phone. Call 403-328-4444 to report non-emergencies.
- Online Reporting at lethbridgepolice.ca/online-reporting should be used to report the following offences:
- Lost property
- Theft under $5,000
- Theft from a vehicle under $5,000
- Mischief/damage to property under $5,000
- Mischief/damage to vehicle under $5,000
- Information only