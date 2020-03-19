Lethbridge College has made the decision to cancel Convocation this year.

President and CEO Dr. Paula Burns sent a letter to students Thursday (Mar 19) informing them of the “difficult and disappointing – but also necessary – decision.”

She says the college values the health and safety of students, staff and the community and wants to do all it can to support ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Convocation 2020 will NOT be rescheduled, anyone who applied and paid the fee to Convocate will be refunded, and credentials will be mailed out.