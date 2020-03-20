There is a scam going around involving the impersonation of Lethbridge Police officers.

On Thursday (Mar. 20) , a local man was contacted by phone and advised his social insurance number (SIN) had been used in a multi-million dollar fraud. He was then asked for his SIN to confirm it was under investigation and he gave it.

Following a brief exchange the caller then asked the person for the phone number of his local police service. The man provided the non-emergency complaints line 403-328-4444 and a short time later received a new call from “403-330-4444.”

This time the caller said he was a Lethbridge Police officer, advising the man he needed to send money to LPS via wire transfer as well as a quantity of Google Play cards.

After providing payment the victim called LPS directly to ask some additional questions and was informed he had been defrauded.

Police say the will never demand cash payments and residents should never give out personal or financial information to unsolicited callers.