Coaldale RCMP are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing teen.

19 year old Haley Ann Trennery was last heard from on March 9th via social media and police would like to confirm her wellbeing.

She’s believed to be in either Coaldale or Lethbridge.

Trennery is described as Indigenous with brown hair (possibly blond), brown eyes, about 5’7″ and 119 pounds.

If you’ve seen Trennery, or know her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP or your local police agency.