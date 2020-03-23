Gas prices continue to drop around the country due to COVID-19 and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Most gas stations in Lethbridge are selling regular unleaded for 80.9 cents per litre as of Monday, Mar 23 which is down more than 20 cents in the last two weeks.

The Hamlet of Walsh just, east of Medicine Hat, has the lowest price for regular unleaded in Alberta at 55.9 cents per litre.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague says there really is no end in sight, adding prices will continue to trend downward if there’s no change in investor behaviour.

He says while many rejoice in seeing lower prices, behind it is a serious concern for the Canadian economy.