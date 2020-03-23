The Western Hockey League is officially pulling the plug on the 2020 season.

The decision was made Monday (Mar. 23) following a meeting with the WHL’s Board of Governors and consultation with medical professionals.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robison says nothing is more important to the WHL than the health and safety of players, officials, staff, and fans. “Without any ability to predict as to when it will be safe and responsible to return to play, the WHL has made the difficult decision to cancel the WHL Playoffs and the balance of the 2019-20 season.”

The Western Hockey League cancelled the remainder of its regular season a week ago, leading to speculation the playoffs wouldn’t be too far behind.

Robison says the WHL will continue to do its part in battling this virus so the league can be in a position to enjoy more WHL hockey.