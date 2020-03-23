The U of L has officially cancelled in-person convocation ceremonies planned for the end of May.

Officials say they are prioritizing the health and well-being of students and the community at large in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university is working to develop an alternate plan to celebrate the achievements of Spring 2020 graduates.

“This decision was not made lightly,” says Kathleen Massey, the University’s associate vice-president (students). “Watching our students develop throughout their time at the University of Lethbridge and then seeing them cross the stage in cap and gown is an important moment of celebration for them and for us.”

Convocation is a campus-wide event full of pageantry and tradition, with morning and afternoon ceremonies on both May 28 and 29, celebrating graduates from all of the U of L’s Faculties and schools.

The university says it will communicate with its graduates as more information becomes available.

Lethbridge College announced last week it was doing the same and cancelling its 2020 convocation as well.