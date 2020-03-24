Parks Canada is calling on visitors to stay home as it implements additional measures to encourage social distancing.

Despite the suspension of visitor services and the closure of facilities late last week, officials say several parks are still experiencing high visitation levels.

That’s causing public safety and health concerns as well as an increased risk of transmission of COVID-19.

As a result, the agency says it’s suspending all visitor vehicle access to national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas as of midnight Tuesday March 24.

Highways and roadways that pass through Parks Canada places will remain open but all visitor parking facilities and associated services will be closed.

Parking is not permitted on highways and roadways.

Tuesday’s press release states “to be clear, Parks Canada is asking Canadians to stay home. Anyone considering a visit to a Parks Canada location, including those in urban areas, should cancel their plans.”