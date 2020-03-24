Dr. Deena Hinshaw gives another daily update Tuesday on COVID-19. Photo credit to Government of Alberta livestream.

Alberta has recorded its second COVID-19 related death.

During Tuesday’s update (Mar. 24) update, Provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the patient was a woman in her 80’s residing at the Mackenzie Town Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.

She says a staff member and two other residents of the same facility have also tested positive for novel coronavirus and an additional eleven residents are showing symptoms. Dr. Hinshaw says another 11 residents at the Calgary facility have been showing symptoms.

Over the past 24 hours the number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 57 to 358 total.

The number of confirmed cases in the South Zone remains unchanged at 8. That’s by far the lowest in the province. Lethbridge has 5 confirmed cases, Medicine Hat with 2 and the MD of Taber with one.

To date, over 32,000 Albertans have been tested.

Dr. Hinshaw again stressed Tuesday that people need to continue to stay home to try and curb the spread of this disease.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the cases at the Mackenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre, however Hinshaw notes there is no travel history and it’s believed to be community transmission.