Exhibition Park announcing on Wednesday (Mar. 25) that it’s laying off 80-percent of its full-time workforce, as all public activities have halted on its grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say it was an extremely difficult decision to make, but they anticipate that the layoffs should be a temporary measure.

Exhibition Park has also cancelled the spring edition of the 2020 Home and Garden show. The popular trade show was originally postponed two weeks ago, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Exhibition Park says it will continue to provide updates regarding its operations as they become available.