A long-time member of Lethbridge’s restaurant community is asking residents to support local as much as they can during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Marcotte has been in the business for 38 years and in Lethbridge for 25 of those, as owner of Moxie’s and more recently, Italian Table and Prime Catering.

Last week he shared a video message, some of it emotional, on Facebook saying the majority of his staff has had to be laid off. “We laid off 90 of our 95 employees. It was a hard day for everybody and a hard day for our community. Let me just say that for those in isolation and for those who are sick or who’ve lost loved ones across the world, we understand we are in a better position than they are.”

Marcotte is encouraging Lethbridge residents to continue to support local businesses while restrictions are in place by ordering curbside pick up or through services like Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.

He says supporting locally-owned businesses in any way you can, every little bit helps. “Every little bit of that cash flow will be the cash flow that will ensure that we still have viable businesses here in Lethbridge at the end of this.”

You can Marcotte’s full video message here: Italian Table Facebook