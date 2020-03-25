Lethbridge remains one of the most-affordable cities in the country for renters according to new data from Rentals.ca

Its latest Rentals Report says Lethbridge finished 35 out of 38 cities across the country last month for the lowest average monthly rent.

For a one bedroom apartment in the city, the average rent right now is around $947 a month and for a two bedroom place, rent is roughly $1,079.

Compare that to Toronto which is the most expensive city in Canada for renters with the average rent for a one bedroom home at over $2,200 a month.

As for a Calgary, that municipality had the highest average monthly rent of the six Alberta cities on the list in February. Rent for a one bedroom place in Calgary is going for an average of $1,216 a month.

Rentals.ca says it expects many landlords and property managers across the country will look to use virtual leasing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Rent Report charts and analyzes monthly, quarterly and annual rates and trends in the rental market on a national, provincial, and municipal level across all listings on Rentals.ca for Canada. This month’s report charts rents for 38 cities across Canada.

(With files from Rental.ca report)