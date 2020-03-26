As if we didn’t have enough to worry about right now, fraudsters are trying to take advantage of people with a text scam.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned of the Emergency Response Benefit text scam and said to only use the government website to apply for aid.

The text says that a deposit has been made by the relief benefit and then you are asked to click a link to claim it. It is not from the federal government so best to just delete it.

Go to the Government of Canada website to find accurate information or click here.