A Calgary man is dead after a crash Thursday (Mar. 26) just north of Lundbreck.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP say it happened on Highway 22 at Township Road 80.

Mounties say a car and SUV were heading northbound on Highway 22 when both vehicles lost control and collided after going into a ditch.

The 27 year old man from Calgary, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene.

Slushy road conditions were reported at the time of the collision.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP continue to investigate.

The name of the man killed will not be released.