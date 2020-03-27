Lethbridge Police charging a local woman with new drug trafficking charges after she allegedly breached conditions of a release order pertaining to drug offences from earlier this month.

On Wednesday night (Mar. 25), officers with the LPS Crime Suppression Team witnessed a woman driving a vehicle along 23rd Street North.

Police had arrested her two weeks before as being part of a dial-a-dope operation.

Officers put her into handcuffs again after watching the woman engage in a drug transaction. They seized cocaine, cash, cell phones, and a digital scale in connection with this latest bust.

45 year old Cindy Androkovich is facing additional drug charges now as well as failing to comply with conditions.

She has been released a second time following a hearing and is scheduled to appear in court April 16th.