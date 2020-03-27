The City of Lethbridge practicing physical distancing. Signs are posted in Council Chambers. City Hall remains closed to the public. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

The City of Lethbridge is looking at all options for property tax support during the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Recommendations will be brought forward to City Council in the coming weeks before property tax rates and due dates are set.

Usually, property taxes are due on June 30th each year.

The City says it understands the nature of this health crisis is adding a lot of financial uncertainty and added stress to residents and businesses.

While the federal and provincial governments have announced short-term financial aid and certain deferrals, property tax deferrals have a larger financial impact so options are being considered to relieve financial pressures.

Anyone currently enrolled in the TIPP Program and looking for some short-term relief should call Lethbridge 311 to talk about different options.