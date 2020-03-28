Prime Minister Trudeau delivered another update on COVID-19 Saturday outside Rideau Cottage. Photo credit to C-PAC livestream.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced further travel restrictions to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

In his daily address Saturday (Mar. 28) he said beginning Monday, March 30th at noon, anyone presenting symptoms will be denied boarding of domestic planes and trains.

Trudeau says people have to stay home calling it our responsibility to protect our frontline workers, our elderly and vulnerable. He also gave hope in his address saying we are starting to see self-isolation work with B.C. starting to show fewer cases every day.

Trudeau reiterated that people with symptoms need to stay home and need to quarantine themselves.

He says now there will be Transport Canada rules in place to prevent people travelling domestically and spreading the virus as well.