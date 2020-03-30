The City of Lethbridge is laying off 248 employees because of the ongoing health crisis.

A statement sent to our radio station on Monday (Mar. 30) confirmed the number of layoffs which includes several casual non-permanent employees (244) and four permanent part-time staff who were let go (248 total).

The City says this enables those people to qualify for COVID-19 relief money from the federal government as some City operational requirements are limited in some areas due to the pandemic.

City workers laid off include employees from Lethbridge Transit related to school busing, the Lethbridge Public Library, the ENMAX Centre, closed arenas and facilities such as the Fritz Sick and the Galt Museum and Archives.

The remaining casual and non-permanent employees are working only as required.

Some City of Lethbridge employees have been redeployed to essential service areas to ensure critical services continue to be delivered and maintained.

The City says it will continue to deploy staff as necessary, which may include the recall of casual staff should they be needed.