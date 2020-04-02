Nine non-profit groups in Alberta, including the Lethbridge Food Bank, are sharing in 3 million dollars from the Alberta government to provide additional food assistance for vulnerable K-12 students and families in response to COVID-19.

All the organizations have extensive experience serving their communities. That includes $300,000 going to the Lethbridge Food Bank.

School boards are encouraged to find innovative ways to provide meals or food to students while in-school classes are cancelled.

Allison Pike of Lethbridge is the Executive Director of the Alberta School Councils’ Association. She says they are pleased students in need will continue to receive nutrition support while learning at home. “Families will be relieved to know funding will go to local school boards and non-profits in their communities, to best address vulnerable students during this pandemic.”

Some school authorities have developed ways to continue providing food assistance, and many others are planning for alternative arrangements. Those who are unable to continue their school nutrition program must direct their remaining funds to non-profits able to serve vulnerable students in their communities during this pandemic.

This total of $3 million in new funding is on top of $15.5 million for the provincial school nutrition program.