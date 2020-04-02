The Alberta government says it is temporarily suspending hospital parking fees for health-care workers and the general public during COVID-19.

Starting Friday (Apr. 3) parking at all AHS facilities will be free.

Many health-care workers and physicians are working from home and others need to work at a variety of sites. The province says removing parking fees and the need for parking passes will make these transitions easier.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says health-care workers and the public should not have to worry about paying for parking in the midst of responding to COVID-19.

This temporary measure will mean an estimated loss of provincial parking revenue of $7.6 million a month.