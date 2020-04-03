A campaign is being launched to support local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and the Downtown BRZ have put together something called #InThisTogetherYQL.

Trevor Lewington with Economic Development Lethbridge says this invites residents to use that hashtag on social media platforms to show moral support for businesses across the region. “This social media campaign is a way for residents to promote their favourite local business and highlight some of the interesting and creative ways businesses here are staying open and serving their community.”

The campaign runs from April 6th to May 18th and those who take part will be entered to win one of ten $100 gift certificates to support businesses in Lethbridge.

“In recent days we have all been consumed with news on the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it is affecting our health, our families, and our businesses,” says Cyndi Vos, Executive Officer, Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce. “Small business is the backbone of the Canadian and our local economy. During this time, it is critical that we continue to support our local businesses.”

#InThisTogetherYQL is a way to provide connection, information, and support across social media and to share stories (both positive and negative). Tell your story or share a story about a business that is showing resilience during the crisis or that needs the community’s help in order to stay in business. Use the hashtag #InThisTogetherYQL and tag the business.

Lewington says the grim facts show many businesses, after 30 days of dealing with a major economic blow such as this, won’t survive and he doesn’t want to see that happen here. “We’ve got to find ways to support local, we’ve got to get money into the hands of our business owners. Many of them are coming up with web ordering, virtual services. People are shifting their business models and we want to make sure the community is aware and embraces that.”