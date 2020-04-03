A 27 year old man is in custody after allegedly coughing in a Lethbridge police officer’s face and admitting that he had potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

Police were called to a north side home late Thursday night (Apr. 2) to respond to reports of a domestic assault. A man there was found to be in breach of the conditions of a release order.

As he was being arrested, the man coughed directly in the officer’s face, telling him he hopes he gets infected. The man admitted that he had been exposed to a person who had been quarantined.

The 27 year old Lethbridge man, who has not been named by the LPS, is charged with assaulting a peace office and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.