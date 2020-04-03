Lethbridge Transit will be shifting to a ride-by-reservation model by next Wednesday (Apr. 8).

The City says riders must only use the service for essential travel, like getting groceries, attending medical appointments or going to and from work. It notes that it wants to ensure that public transit can remain a safe and viable service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online and phone reservations must be made before 4:30 p.m. the day prior to the planned trip, which will identify the time and bus stop location where the rider will be picked up and dropped off. Reservations can be booked on the City of Lethbridge website.

Transit Operations Manager, Scott Grieco, says drivers will attempt to accommodate any emergency situations where rides may be needed in short notice, as well.

The new reservation system will also ensure there are only 14 riders per bus in order to maintain proper physical distancing.

Any riders with mobility aids are now asked to reserve their rides through Access-a-Ride to best accommodate for their needs.