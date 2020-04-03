Alberta has recorded five more COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours bringing the provincial total to 18.

Premier Jason Kenney delivered that update late Friday afternoon.

Of the five new deaths, four were residents of the McKenzie Towne Care Centre in Calgary, where eight residents have now passed away.

The fifth patient – a woman in her 20’s in the North Zone.

The province has also reported 107 new confirmed cases for a provincial total of 1075.

As of Friday, 196 people had recovered.

Over 4,000 tests have been done since Thursday’s update and more than 60,000 tests have been done to date.

The South Zone is reporting two new cases, one in the County of Forty Mile and one in Cypress County, for a total of 16.