Two more residents of the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary have died of COVID-19.

The deaths of the two women in their 90s brings the total for the facility to 10 and the total across the province total to 20.

Friday, it was revealed that two more cases were confirmed at a retirement home across the street from McKenzie Towne.

Health officials say a staff member and a resident of McKenzie Towne Retirement Residence tested positive and are in isolation.

Alberta-wide, 106 more cases were confirmed between 2 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,181.

Alberta Health Services notes that 51 of the new cases are laboratory confirmed, and 55 are probable, meaning they are symptomatic close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.

“There is a delay in the reporting of probable cases because those cases are manually entered into the system. This does not reflect a single day increase of 55 new cases. Laboratory positivity rates remain consistent at two per cent.”

A total of 240 people have since recovered and 64,108 tests have been done on 62,520 people in the province. Over 3,000 of those were in southern Alberta.

In AHS South Zone, there are now 18 cases. The two additional cases Saturday are both in Medicine Hat.

Lethbridge remains with six.