The Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) says its 2020 season is still up in the air at this point.

The league’s president, Kevin Kvame, releasing a statement over the weekend, establishing May 2 as the date to decide whether the season will go ahead as normal.

There are also provisions in place to play a shortened season, that could potentially begin around Father’s Day or Canada Day. However, if health and travel restrictions still don’t allow for a start date to be confirmed by early June, the WCBL’s Board of Governors agrees that the 2020 season would have to be cancelled.

The league says decisions will be made in consultation with teams from all communities, as well as health officials and the government.

The WCBL assures it will act in the best interest of its players, coaches, staff, officials and fans. Further information on the baseball season is expected to be released around April 20.