Non-essential businesses in Lethbridge have had to close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Green’s Pop Shop is no exception.

However, since the community highly utilizes bottle recycling, Green’s has found a way to continue to provide services, and for a good cause.

In partnership with the Lethbridge Food Bank and Interfaith Food Bank, bottles will be accepted at each location 9am to noon Monday to Friday as well as at the north side GPS container depot.

Bottles will be picked up from the food banks by Green’s Pop Shop and processed and then monetary proceeds donated back to the food banks.

Residents are encouraged to contact either food bank for bottle drop-off instructions.