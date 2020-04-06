3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta has risen by 98 since Sunday.

That brings the provincial total to 1,348.

On Monday (Apr. 6) Alberta also recorded its 24th death related to the disease, a woman in her 80’s and a resident of the hard-hit McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.

A total of 361 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

There are two new cases in the South Zone, one each in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat. Out of Lethbridge’s 7 total cases, health officials say 5 people have now recovered in the city while two cases are still considered”active”.

Across southern Alberta the total of confirmed cases now sits at 22, with Medicine Hat having 10 of those.

South Zone remains the only health region in Alberta without a COVID-19 death.