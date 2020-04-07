Alberta’s top doctor has ordered a province-wide ban on visitors to all long-term care centres as part of the ongoing work to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says residents of all continuing care sites are at extreme risk if exposed to this virus. She’s asking all Albertans to reach out and support their loved ones through the phone, video and any other means possible.

Under an amended public health order, no visitors will be allowed unless a resident is dying or the visitor is essential for delivering care that cannot be delivered by staff.

The new restriction also applies to all licensed supportive living centres.

Family, friends and religious leaders will still be allowed to visit a resident who is dying. In these cases, only one visitor can enter at a time and they cannot interact with any other residents while in the building.

Exceptions will also be made if an essential visitor is needed to provide specialized care for a resident.

Any visitor entering these facilities must undergo a health screening prior to stepping inside. This includes a temperature check and a questionnaire. Anyone sick will not be allowed into the building.

To date, there have been over a dozen COVID-19 deaths at continuing care facilities in Alberta.