A sharp decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta Tuesday (Apr. 7).

There were 25 additional cases confirmed between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon, though the reason for the drop hadn’t been provided when the numbers were updated as there was no formal press conference with the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

Two more deaths were recorded however, bringing the total now to 26 in Alberta.

In total, Alberta has 447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past month. The government says to date, just over 67,000 tests have been conducted province-wide, with nearly 3,200 of those in southern Alberta.

So far, 447 Albertans have recovered since acquiring the virus.

Here in the South Zone, no new cases and the total remains at 22. As for Lethbridge’s seven cases, five are recovered and two are still active.