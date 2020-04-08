Lethbridge College has eliminated over a dozen positions and is laying off employees as it responds to the realities of not only COVID-19 but the provincial budget.

In a statement to our newsroom, President and CEO, Dr. Paula Burns says college leadership worked to avoid job losses wherever possible but with the reduction in its Campus Alberta Grant and expenditure targets set out in its Institutional Mandate Agreement, the measure was unavoidable.

Because of budget constraints, a total of 17 positions have been eliminated – 11 due to voluntary severance packages – and six people have been laid off.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced the college to issue temporary layoff notices to 49 employees.

Burns says those affected are not able to continue their work with fewer people on campus.

She says “we know these are not just ‘job positions’ but real people, colleagues, friends and respected members of our campus community.”

The college has given affected employees working notice periods and has allowed them to use any accrued vacation in an effort to keep them on payroll and receiving benefits for as long as possible.