Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Alberta has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day.

There are two new cases in Lethbridge for a total of nine. Five are considered recovered and four are still active.

In total, the South Zone added four new cases on Wednesday with one in the MD of Willow Creek and one more in Cypress County for a total 26 confirmed cases.

There were also three additional deaths in the past 24 hours, all in the Calgary Zone, which brings the provincial total to 29.

Alberta has confirmed 1423 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 519 of those are now considered recovered.