Police seizing methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $6,500 and charging two people with drug trafficking offences on Wednesday (Apr. 8), following a short term investigation.

Officers with the Lethbridge Police Crime Suppression Team watched as a vehicle left a home along the 2100 block of 15 Ave N and allegedly conduct a drug transaction. A man and woman were arrested without incident when the vehicle returned to the house.

During a search, police found 65 grams of meth, $2,500 in cash and a knife.

Steven Kenneth Klein, 34, and Angel Rose Andre, 22, both of Lethbridge, are charged with drug trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime offences.

Klein remains in custody, while Andre has been released on a promise to appear in court on June 26.