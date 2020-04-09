The Lethbridge Region Economic Recovery Task Force wants to hear from local businesses about how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting them.

The survey is also looking for feedback on the information and supports local businesses could use right now.

Economic Development Lethbridge CEO Trevor Lewington says the survey will be invaluable for the Task Force to understand what businesses are going through during the pandemic but also moving forward toward recovery and returning to growth.

The survey can be done in about two minutes and asks questions about the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses.

It can be found on two websites Choose Lethbridge and Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce.