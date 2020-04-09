Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, gives her COVID-19 update April 9.

Alberta recording 28 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as well as three additional deaths.

Two of the deaths were in the Calgary Zone and the third was in the Edmonton Zone.

As for here in the South, no new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours and the total remains at 26.

That includes 9 in Lethbridge, 10 in Medicine Hat, two in the MD of Taber, two in Cypress County, two in the County of Forty Mile and one in the MD of Willow Creek.

Out of the province’s 1451 cases, 592 are considered to be recovered.

There have been over 70,000 tests completed to date.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro also announcing Thursday, a temporary expansion will be made to Peter Lougheed Hospital in Calgary to meet patient needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The structure is being donated by Sprung Structures.

The Calgary Zone has seen about 60 per cent of the province’s COVID-19 cases so far.