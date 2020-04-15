The Potato Growers of Alberta are joining a list of associations voicing support for the twinning of Highway 3.

The potato industry pumps $1 billion into the Alberta economy every year, with five major processing plants.

Four of those are along the Highway 3 corridor.

Coaldale Town Councillor Bill Chapman is the president of the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association. He says the heavily-used highway from Medicine Hat to the B.C. border is a critical pipeline for moving commodities like potatoes.

Chapman says starting construction now will provide a more than three to one return on investment and stimulate critically-needed jobs. It’s estimated this project would create 1,000 jobs.

The Twinning Development Association says the UCP government needs to consider Highway 3 as part of the recently announced $2 billion COVID-19 stimulus package for infrastructure across Alberta.