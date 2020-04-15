No additional COVID-19 deaths in Alberta; 126 new cases province-wide
Premier Jason Kenney delivered a provincial COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Photo credit to Government of Alberta livestream.
Premier Jason Kenney delivering an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Wednesday (Apr. 15).
He says the number of confirmed cases has risen by 126 over the past day, but the good news is there are no new deaths.
The Premier also says there is a relatively low rate of hospitalization and ICU admissions with 44 people in hospital and 10 in the ICU.
He says those numbers have been fairly stable for several days and are well below numbers projected in AHS modelling presented last week.
Kenney is crediting early adoption of aggressive testing for that success.
So far there have been over 85,000 COVID-19 tests done in Alberta.
There are no updated zone numbers as of Wednesday. Alberta’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says due to a technical issue with the reporting application, only preliminary data for case numbers for the province and completed tests is available at this time.
Updated case information, including zone cases and recovered cases, will be provided as part of April 16’s update.
COVID-19 Mental Health Funding
The provincial government announcing $53 million for mental health and addiction recovery support during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Money will be used to implement more online, phone and in-person resources.
Premier Kenney says people are struggling and the government is committed to ensuring Albertans have the support they need to cope and stay mentally healthy during these tough times.
He says the government’s mental health response is the largest in Canada with funding greater than all other provinces combined.