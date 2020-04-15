Premier Jason Kenney delivered a provincial COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Photo credit to Government of Alberta livestream.

Premier Jason Kenney delivering an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Wednesday (Apr. 15).

He says the number of confirmed cases has risen by 126 over the past day, but the good news is there are no new deaths.

The Premier also says there is a relatively low rate of hospitalization and ICU admissions with 44 people in hospital and 10 in the ICU.

He says those numbers have been fairly stable for several days and are well below numbers projected in AHS modelling presented last week.

Kenney is crediting early adoption of aggressive testing for that success.

So far there have been over 85,000 COVID-19 tests done in Alberta.