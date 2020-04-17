An 18-year old is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Claresholm last weekend.

RCMP say a vehicle was pulled over in that community by an officer last Sunday (Apr. 12) around 5:45 p.m..

A search resulted in the seizure of 30 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of methamphetamine, as well as various drug trafficking items and paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, Jacob Peddle, 18, is now facing two charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He’s due to appear in court in Fort Macleod on August 5.