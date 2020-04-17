A big jump in the number of COVID-19 cases here in the AHS South Zone.

Since Tuesday, this region has gone from 36 confirmed cases to 68. The majority of those, 32 of them, are in Brooks.

That city has seen 29 new cases in the past three days alone, all considered active.

In Lethbridge, the number of cases rose by two since Tuesday to 11 cases total. A total of 3 are considered active, while 8 have now recovered since being confirmed with the virus.

Province-wide, the number of novel coronavirus cases rose by 239 since Thursday as testing has been widely expanded. That, by far is the largest one day jump in cases in Alberta since the first case was confirmed in early March.

The spike in updated numbers on Friday comes after individual health zone data wasn’t available for a few days this week due to a computer issue. Provincial officials expected a spike in numbers.

The good news is there are no new deaths to report and the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Alberta remains at 50.