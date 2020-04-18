The Alberta Health Services South Zone is seeing another nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

This now brings the total in the zone to 77 with Brooks now at 40 active cases. That’s where the biggest jump in cases has been this week.

In Lethbridge, the numbers haven’t changed and are at three considered active and eight recovered while Lethbridge County remains at one active case. In the MD of Taber, two cases are listed as recovered.

Province-wide, 165 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded since Friday as well as one death in the Calgary zone.

There have been 51 COVID-19 related deaths with 32 of the fatalities occurring at continuing care facilities.

There is now a total of 2,562 cases reported in the province and 1,162 of them are considered recovered.

A total of 92,000 tests have been completed with 4,671 tests done in the South zone . Fifty-seven people are in hospital and 14 are admitted to the intensive care unit.