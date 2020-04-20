A bombshell announcement out of the University of Lethbridge.

After three successive years of significant reductions to its operating grant, the U of L has pulled the plug on its men’s and women’s varsity hockey programs.

A total of 52 student-athletes are directly affected as are several recruits and coaches.

President Mike Mahon says “measuring the impact of university athletic programs goes far beyond winning percentages, and our hockey programs have played a very important role in the development of minor hockey in southern Alberta.” He says “it is not lost on us what a significant loss this is to all those who have benefitted from the Pronghorn programs over the years.”

Despite the elimination of the hockey programs, the U of L says it will still be required to make future budget decisions as the Government of Alberta has signalled additional cuts in the next two fiscal years.

The university will be honouring scholarship commitments to its student-athletes if they choose to continue to study there.

The U of L also says in response to budget considerations and to reflect a smaller complement of programs, the University is restructuring Sport and Recreation Services and has eliminated the executive director position.