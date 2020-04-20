A Lethbridge distillery is now producing, bottling, and distributing hand sanitizer to support front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black Velvet Distillery, which was recently purchased by Heaven Hill Brands, has shifted part of its operations to help get bottles of sanitizer to healthcare facilities, first responders, and high-risk populations.

The local distillery has also hired six additional employees to help out with production and other duties around the plant.

At the end of March, Heaven Hill Brands donated $400,000 across its community partners in the U.S., Ireland, and here in Lethbridge.

The United Way of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta will get $10,000 to invest in local programs responding to COVID-19.