The price of gas continues to fall as COVID-19 curtails demand while foreign producers flood the market.

Although OPEC has reached a deal to cut production, it doesn’t take effect until May.

In the meantime storage facilities across North America are at or near capacity.

According to GasBuddy.com, the Hamlet of Walsh, east of Medicine Hat, has the lowest price of regular unleaded in Alberta right now at 34.9 cents a litre.

Edmonton gas stations are selling for around 54.9 while Calgary is around 59.9.

Here in Lethbridge, the price of regular unleaded is averaging 69.9 cents per litre.