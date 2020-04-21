Lethbridge College is bringing Convocation home to students as COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of any in-person celebrations.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held this Friday at the ENMAX Centre.

Registrar Marko Hilgersom, says instead the college has an all-day celebration planned for its social media channels.

Students can check out the college’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts for a series of congratulations and surprises that will help ensure convocates are properly recognized.

Graduates will receive a package in May that will contain their parchment, a Convocation program, a congratulations card and a special alumni pin.

It will also include a save-the-date card to attend the college’s Convocation in 2021, where Hilgersom says this year’s grads will get the chance to cross the stage in front of family, friends and faculty.