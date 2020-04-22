The City of Lethbridge wants to know how residents are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aim of a new online survey is to see how the City can better serve the community going forward.

The survey will take about 5 minutes to complete and asks questions ranging from basic household information, how COVID-19 has changed use of City services and if behaviours such as working or studying from home have had to be adopted.

The results will be shared with residents at a later date.

The survey is now available on the City of Lethbridge website and is open until May 6th. The link to the survey can be found here: City of Lethbridge COVID Survey