City of Lethbridge launches online resident COVID survey
Lethbridge City Hall. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)
The City of Lethbridge wants to know how residents are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aim of a new online survey is to see how the City can better serve the community going forward.
The survey will take about 5 minutes to complete and asks questions ranging from basic household information, how COVID-19 has changed use of City services and if behaviours such as working or studying from home have had to be adopted.
The results will be shared with residents at a later date.
The survey is now available on the City of Lethbridge website and is open until May 6th. The link to the survey can be found here: City of Lethbridge COVID Survey