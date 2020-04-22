The Nature Conservancy of Canada says turning to the outdoors can help our personal well-being during times of crisis.

The organization is using Earth Day to encourage people to reflect on their connections to the natural world.

And, even though provincial and natural parks are currently closed, Communications Manager for Alberta, Carys Richards, says there are other ways to get your nature fix like virtual hikes featured on the conservancy’s website.

There, people can also find webinars, skype sessions with experts on various topics, and quizzes and games for kids to help parents who are now home schooling.

While society struggles to adapt to a new normal, the Nature Conservancy of Canada points out wetlands are still filtering water, trees are still purifying the air we breathe, birds are still migrating and flowers are starting to come back.

Richards says people are working from home, or staying home more often, meaning there is less traffic on the roads and fewer collisions between motorists and wildlife.

She says animals are starting to travel through areas they normally avoid because of traffic or human encounters, adding deer had visited her home in downtown Edmonton recently, something Richards hasn’t experienced in quite a long time.

She’s encouraging people to keep an eye out for other wildlife that may be coming back into their own communities.