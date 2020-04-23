A 19 year old man has been handed a hefty fine in Brooks, after it was found that he was not complying with a COVID-19 self-quarantine order.

Brooks RCMP say a suspicious man was reported loitering around homes and vehicles on Wednesday (Apr. 22) on the north end of that southern Alberta city. Officers responded to the area, where they found several items belonging to someone known to have been ordered by Alberta Health Services (AHS) to be in quarantine at his home.

The man was located about an hour later at a local park in Brooks, and charged under the Alberta Public Health Act and issued a $1,200 fine. He was then escorted back to his home by police.

RCMP say the officers involved in this investigation used appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and none of them are required to self-isolate.

Brooks currently has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the AHS South Zone with 257 cases as of Wednesday.