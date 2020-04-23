Another 319 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta Thursday (Apr. 23) bringing the provincial total to 3,720.

Of those 1,357 cases are considered recovered.

There were also two additional deaths, both in the City of Brooks. Those are the first two deaths in South Zone related to COVID-19. At least one is linked to the JBS meat plant.

In total, Brooks confirmed another 54 cases Thursday for 311. South Zone is reporting 373 total cases now. Medicine Hat is also reporting one more case of the novel coronavirus for a total of 20 and the County of Newell also has a new case there for a total of two.

Lethbridgre remains with 12 cases, 4 active and 8 recovered.

Meanwhile, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health confirming all large festivals and events in the province are cancelled for this summer.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw making that announcement at the end of her daily update Thursday.

While many events have taken it upon themselves to cancel, Hinshaw says several others were waiting for clarification from Alberta Health Services, something she is now providing.